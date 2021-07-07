Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.52 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $3,678,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

