Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681,112 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.