Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,975 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

