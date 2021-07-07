KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBCSY. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.
Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
