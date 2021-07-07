KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBCSY. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

