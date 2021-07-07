KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

KB Home stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KB Home by 965.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 58,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

