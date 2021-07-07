Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00278076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

