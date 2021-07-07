Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Peter Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$25,500.00 ($18,214.29).

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

