Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,983. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.