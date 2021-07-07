Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 4,931 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.60. 837,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.50. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

