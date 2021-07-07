Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $307,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $15,470,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 493,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,526,578,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $135,125,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock traded up $21.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,697.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,685.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.