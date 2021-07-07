Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 14,085 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,208. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25.

