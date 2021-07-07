Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $393.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

