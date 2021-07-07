Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.12 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,369,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 40,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $599.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,420. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $600.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.09. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

