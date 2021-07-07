Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

OEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.17. 3,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,983. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $144.78 and a one year high of $199.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

