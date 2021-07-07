Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.28. The stock had a trading volume of 790,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,254. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

