Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 493 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

ISRG traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $955.20. 3,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,527. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $566.21 and a one year high of $949.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $861.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

