Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,096 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,413. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

