Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.40.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 518,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,517. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

