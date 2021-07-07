K21 (K21) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, K21 has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $328,446.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00935388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045098 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,182,372 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.