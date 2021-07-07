K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 279,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $4,414,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $736,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $98,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCIC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.