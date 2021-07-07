K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 52,687 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,866. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

