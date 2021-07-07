K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 576,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 30,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,116. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Citigroup raised their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

