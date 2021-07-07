K2 Principal Fund L.P. Lowers Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,936 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.