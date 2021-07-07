K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.02 Million in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Separately, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

NYSE:GLEO remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,579. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

