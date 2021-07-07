K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,415 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 4.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of ANDA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.