Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

