Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

