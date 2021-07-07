JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Purchases £18,975 in Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).
LON JRS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 36,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.06. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 52-week low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($9.96).
