JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Purchases £18,975 in Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

LON JRS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 36,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.06. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 52-week low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($9.96).

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.