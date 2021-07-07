JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $4.91 Million in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 377,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $400,000.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

