JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.12 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 652.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 199.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 604.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 269.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 763.0% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

