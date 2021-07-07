JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CCU stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

