JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hanger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hanger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

