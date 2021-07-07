JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

