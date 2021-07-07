JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XWEB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000.

XWEB stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $196.16.

