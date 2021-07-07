JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

JOYY stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15. JOYY has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

