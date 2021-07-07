Josiah Hornblower Sells 2,514 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 65,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

