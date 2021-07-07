Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

