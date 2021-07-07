Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $216,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.81. 181,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,798. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

