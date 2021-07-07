Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $442.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

