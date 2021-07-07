Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kellogg by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

