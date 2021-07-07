Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,075 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

