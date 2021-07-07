Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

