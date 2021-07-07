Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

CMI opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.74. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

