Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.