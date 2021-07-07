Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

