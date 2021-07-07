Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $582.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.21. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.