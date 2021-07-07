John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

