Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.53. 101,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 222,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

