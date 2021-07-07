JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

