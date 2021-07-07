Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,822 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 15.8% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

